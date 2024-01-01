Ayumi Hamasaki Donates 10 Million Yen for Disaster Relief

Ayumi Hamasaki has announced a donation of 10 million yen to the Japanese Red Cross Society to support the areas affected by the earthquake that struck the Noto Peninsula on January 1st.

On her social media account, Hamasaki expressed her solidarity with senior artist YOSHIKI, who is based in Los Angeles, stating, "Following the great example set by @YoshikiOfficial, I will also donate 10 million yen to the Japanese Red Cross Society. To everyone in the disaster-stricken areas and those involved in rescue efforts, please stay strong! I hope for the swift arrival of nights where you can sleep in peace."

Hamasaki has previously shown her philanthropic spirit during the COVID-19 pandemic by donating 10 million yen to the National Center for Global Health and Medicine, following in the footsteps of YOSHIKI.