Rescue efforts continue as quake death toll mounts

Ishikawa, Jan 05 (News On Japan) -
In the wake of a severe earthquake that struck the Noto Peninsula in Ishikawa Prefecture, rescue and recovery efforts are continuing for the firth day, with 242 individuals still unaccounted for, while 92 people have been confirmed dead.
Landslides have rendered roads impassable, necessitating the transportation of heavy machinery by boat for rescue and recovery efforts.
Ishikawa Prefecture authorities have confirmed that the number of injured stands at 464, encompassing both serious and minor injuries. The situation remains dire in 13 cities and towns across the Noto region, where disruptions in water supply and other essential services persist. In response, 371 evacuation centers have been established, providing shelter to over 33,000 displaced individuals.
The Ohnocho area in Wajima City is particularly hard-hit, with locals facing challenges in transporting supplies to evacuation centers. The area, along with other parts of the city, remains in a state of isolation, underscoring the urgent need for continued support and aid efforts.
