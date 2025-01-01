University entrance exams to proceed as scheduled

TOKYO, Jan 05 (News On Japan) -
Japan's Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology (MEXT) has made critical announcements regarding the upcoming University Entrance Examination, affirming its commitment to accommodate students affected by the recent Noto Peninsula earthquake.
Minister Moriyama declared that the main test for the University Entrance Examination will proceed as initially planned on the 13th and 14th of this month. Recognizing the challenges faced by disaster-affected students, the Ministry has also announced the availability of make-up exams.
Originally, these make-up examinations were to be conducted in Tokyo and Kyoto. However, in a bid to provide more accessible options for students in the earthquake-hit regions, the Ministry has now decided to establish additional examination centers in Ishikawa Prefecture. These centers will cater to students who might be unable to attend the main examination due to the earthquake's impact.
The make-up exams are scheduled for the 27th and 28th of this month, with special measures in place to ensure that all affected students have the opportunity to participate. This decision underscores the Ministry's dedication to ensuring no student is disadvantaged due to unforeseen natural disasters.
Further details on application procedures and other relevant information for these examinations will be disseminated through the Ministry's official website and social media channels. This move is a part of the Ministry's broader effort to provide full support to the disaster victims, ensuring their educational journey is not hindered by the calamity.
Website: Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology (MEXT)
News On Japan - Jan 05
Japan's Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology (MEXT) has made critical announcements regarding the upcoming University Entrance Examination, affirming its commitment to accommodate students affected by the recent Noto Peninsula earthquake.
News On Japan - Jan 04
An elementary school in Himi City, Toyama Prefecture, suffered significant damage in Monday's earthquake, jeopardizing the commencement of third term.
science.org - Dec 30
Twenty years ago, five universities in Japan were among the world’s top 100, according to an annual compilation by the ShanghaiRanking Consultancy. The University of Tokyo led the contingent in 19th place, with Kyoto University 30th.
Soul Alchemy - Dec 30
Embrace the art of effortless living with this Powerful Eastern Wisdom and Philosophy For Life.
East Asia Forum - Dec 29
In September 2023, Japan's Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology nominated Tohoku University as a candidate to be a 'University for International Research Excellence' (UIRE). This program is supported by Japan's 10 trillion yen (US$68.7 billion) University Fund (UF).
Linfamy - Dec 26
How to “date” a top courtesan in Edo Japan’s pleasure district.
News On Japan - Dec 26
Japan has announced a significant change to the national pension scheme for self-employed individuals and freelancers during childcare, extending the exemption period until the child turns one year old.
News On Japan - Dec 26
In a move to ease Japan's acute shortage of taxi drivers, the National Police Agency will make available the 'Class 2' driver's license test, required for driving passenger transport vehicles, in multiple foreign languages.
News On Japan - Dec 26
Japan faces a severe shortage of teachers, with more than 3,000 positions in schools remaining vacant, according to a recent survey conducted by the All Japan Federation of Teachers' and Staff Unions.
Watercolor by Shibasaki - Dec 24
This is Shibasaki, a painting instructor. Today I will show you how to draw a realistic vehicle with a pencil. Now, why don't you get your pencils ready and have fun drawing with Shibasaki?
News On Japan - Dec 23
In a landmark move to address declining birthrates, the Japanese government has announced free college tuition for families with 3 or more children as part of the 'Children's Future Strategy', a comprehensive plan ratified by Cabinet on Friday.
News On Japan - Dec 22
In an innovative move, the Osaka Prefectural Police have initiated a campaign on YouTube, launching targeted advertisements from December 22, aimed at addressing the significant increase in marijuana-related offenses among young people.
News On Japan - Dec 22
Japan's Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare has finalized a comprehensive guideline to promote better sleep health, advocating over 6 hours of shut-eye for adults, and 9 to 12 hours for elementary school kids.
Sora The Troll - Dec 22
This is Japan vs. the USA I guess
Japan Times - Dec 22
Local education authorities across Japan are struggling to secure classrooms for an increasing number of children with disabilities who, in some cases, are even being forced to attend classes in school hallways.
News On Japan - Dec 20
The Japanese government has decided to discontinue the use of fax machines and 'hanko' (personal seals) in educational settings by 2025.