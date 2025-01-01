University entrance exams to proceed as scheduled

TOKYO, Jan 05 ( News On Japan ) - Japan's Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology (MEXT) has made critical announcements regarding the upcoming University Entrance Examination, affirming its commitment to accommodate students affected by the recent Noto Peninsula earthquake.

Minister Moriyama declared that the main test for the University Entrance Examination will proceed as initially planned on the 13th and 14th of this month. Recognizing the challenges faced by disaster-affected students, the Ministry has also announced the availability of make-up exams.

Originally, these make-up examinations were to be conducted in Tokyo and Kyoto. However, in a bid to provide more accessible options for students in the earthquake-hit regions, the Ministry has now decided to establish additional examination centers in Ishikawa Prefecture. These centers will cater to students who might be unable to attend the main examination due to the earthquake's impact.

The make-up exams are scheduled for the 27th and 28th of this month, with special measures in place to ensure that all affected students have the opportunity to participate. This decision underscores the Ministry's dedication to ensuring no student is disadvantaged due to unforeseen natural disasters.

Further details on application procedures and other relevant information for these examinations will be disseminated through the Ministry's official website and social media channels. This move is a part of the Ministry's broader effort to provide full support to the disaster victims, ensuring their educational journey is not hindered by the calamity.

