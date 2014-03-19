Saitama Prefectural Police have arrested a 22-year-old man for allegedly abducting a middle school girl he met online, reports TBS News (Sept. 24).

Ginji Sato, of no known occupation, allegedly kept the girl at a hotel in Tokyo between September 19 and 23 while knowing she was a minor.

“I abducted her, but I thought she was 19,” the suspect was quoted by the Fukaya Police Station in partially denying the allegations.

According to police, Sato, a resident of Oita Prefecture, got to know the girl, who lives in Saitama, via social-networking service. “You want to meet, right? We can take a trip over the 4-day weekend,” he wrote to her in luring her out.

When the girl left her house, she said, “I am going to see grandpa.” After she failed to return, her mother alerted police at midnight on September 22.