Heavy rain hit eastern Japan areas near Tokyo on Thursday, marking record hourly rainfalls in some municipalities, while a man was believed washed away by a swollen river in Yokohama, according to the weather agency and local authorities.

The Japan Meteorological Agency said hourly rainfall logged a record in the town of Otaki in Chiba Prefecture and in the city of Miura in Kanagawa Prefecture. Otaki and the Chiba cities of Futtsu and Isumi saw around 100 millimeters of rainfall over the period of an hour.

Police are searching for a man believed to be in his 20s or 30s after receiving a call at around 7:40 a.m. reporting he had been swept away by a river in Yokohama's Izumi Ward.

In some areas of Chiba Prefecture, residents were ordered or advised to evacuate while roads were blocked due to landslides.

