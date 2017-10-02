Nissan Motor says it will recall about 1.2 million vehicles that hadn't received pre-shipment inspections by qualified workers at all domestic plants.

President and CEO Hiroto Saikawa said he didn't know about the problem until he was informed by the Transport Ministry. He said the vehicles were sold between October 2014 and last month.

Saikawa said the cost of the recall is estimated to exceed 220 million dollars.

He said he plans to conduct an investigation with an outside party, and report back to the ministry about preventive measures the company will take.

日産自動車は、完成車の検査を無資格の検査員が行った問題で、リコール対象が約121万台に上ると発表しました。