Two women were killed and another person was injured Thursday night in a stabbing incident at a Shinto shrine in Tokyo, with the male suspect appearing to have committed suicide, police said.
Shigenaga Tomioka, 56, is suspected of having attacked his 58-year-old sister Nagako Tomioka, the chief priest of the Tomioka Hachimangu shrine, the Metropolitan Police Department said.
Shigenaga and the other woman, who was his girlfriend and believed to be in her 30s, apparently ambushed Nagako after she got out of a car on the grounds of the shrine in Tokyo's eastern ward of Koto.
The chauffeur of the shrine, who also got out of the car, was chased by the woman who wielded a samurai sword. At a spot about 100 meters away from the car, she slashed his right shoulder, leaving him with a non-life-threatening injury.
Shigenaga is believed to have later stabbed the woman's chest and stomach before killing himself at the shrine, located about 400 meters east of Monzennakacho station on the Tozai subway line.
Prosecutors investigating Obayashi Corp. suspect the major construction firm rigged a bid for the building of a maglev train station emergency exit, with one of the company's vice presidents brought in voluntarily for questioning about the matter, sources close to the case said Sunday. (Japan Times)
Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 33-year-old man suspected in 100 purse-snatching incidents over the past few moths in the northern part of the capital, reports the Sankei Shimbun (tokyoreporter.com)
Two women were killed and another person was injured Thursday night in a stabbing incident at a Shinto shrine in Tokyo, with the male suspect appearing to have committed suicide, police said. (Japan Today)
The Japanese government is weighing a plan to equip fighter jets with long-range cruise missiles amid the North Korean nuclear and missile threat, starting with earmarking research costs in its fiscal 2018 budget plan, government sources said Tuesday. (Japan Today)