3 people dead, 1 injured after knife attack at Tokyo shrine
Japan Today -- Dec 08
Two women were killed and another person was injured Thursday night in a stabbing incident at a Shinto shrine in Tokyo, with the male suspect appearing to have committed suicide, police said.

Shigenaga Tomioka, 56, is suspected of having attacked his 58-year-old sister Nagako Tomioka, the chief priest of the Tomioka Hachimangu shrine, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

Shigenaga and the other woman, who was his girlfriend and believed to be in her 30s, apparently ambushed Nagako after she got out of a car on the grounds of the shrine in Tokyo's eastern ward of Koto.

The chauffeur of the shrine, who also got out of the car, was chased by the woman who wielded a samurai sword. At a spot about 100 meters away from the car, she slashed his right shoulder, leaving him with a non-life-threatening injury.

Shigenaga is believed to have later stabbed the woman's chest and stomach before killing himself at the shrine, located about 400 meters east of Monzennakacho station on the Tozai subway line.

東京・江東区にある富岡八幡宮の宮司の女性らが襲われ、2人が死亡、1人が重傷を負いました。襲ったのは宮司の弟で、その後に自殺を図り死亡しました。
News sources: Japan Today, ANNnewsCH
