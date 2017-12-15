The Japanese government has decided to add more entities to its sanctions list for North Korea, which is continuing its nuclear and missile development.

Cabinet ministers approved the decision to freeze the assets of an additional 19 organizations on Friday.

The new entities include shipping companies, trading firms and banks based in North Korea.

The asset freeze now covers a total of 103 organizations and 108 individuals.

The Foreign Ministry aims to step up the pressure on North Korea ahead of Friday's ministerial meeting of the UN Security Council. Foreign Minister Taro Kono will chair the meeting on North Korean issues.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said North Korea's missile launches indicate the need to increase the pressure on the North to change its policies. He added that the North has shown no intention of resolving the abduction issue, which is a top priority for the Abe administration.

Suga said Japan will continue to urge the North to take action to resolve various issues, including its nuclear and missile development and the abductions.