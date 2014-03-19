Man walks into 'koban,' says he killed mother; brother also found dead
Japan Today -- Feb 28
An unemployed 57-year-old man walked into a police “koban” in Ishioka, Ibaraki Prefecture, on Monday and said he had killed his 86-year-old mother and that his older brother was dead, too.

According to police, the suspect, Takeshi Kiuchi, showed up at the koban at about 9:30 a.m. Monday and told police what he had done, Fuji TV reported Police went to his home and found this mother Yoshi, lying unconscious on her bed, with no external signs of injury. She was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead.

In another room was the body of Kiuchi’s 59-year-old brother. Police said he had been dead for several days and quoted Kiuchi as only saying: “He died.”

Police said Kiuchi told them he strangled his mother who had been wheelchair-bound for the past five years.

茨城県石岡市の住宅で同居する80代の母親を殺害したとして、57歳の男が逮捕されました。自宅からは男の兄の遺体も見つかりました。　木内武史容疑者は26日午前5時ごろ、石岡市の自宅で母親のよしさん（86）を殺害した疑いが持たれています。
News sources: Japan Today, ANNnewsCH
