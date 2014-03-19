The mutilated remains of rabbits believed to have been stolen from two kindergartens in Yokohama City, Kanagawa Prefecture, have been found in a park, police said.

According to police, the first theft occurred on Jan 17 at a kindergarten in Kohoku Ward. One rabbit went missing, Fuji TV reported.

Then on Jan 25, two more rabbits were stolen from a neighboring kindergarten. A security camera in the vicinity managed to capture footage of a suspicious person carrying the animals away.

On Jan 30, the chopped-up remains of rabbits were found at two separate parks in Kohoku Ward.

Police said the person responsible faces arrest on suspicion of theft and violation of the Animal Welfare Law.

幼稚園からいなくなったウサギとみられる死骸が見つかりました。 捜査関係者によりますと、先月17日、横浜市港北区の幼稚園で飼っていたウサギ1匹がいなくなりました。