Police in Hashimoto, Wakayama Prefecture, have arrested a 24-year-old male caregiver at a nursing home on suspicion of assault after a 96-year-old nursing home resident was burned by boiling water.
According to police, the suspect, Yuta Kajibe, has admitted to the charge and quoted him as saying, “The woman was shouting and wouldn’t shut up, so I lost my temper.”
Police said the incident occurred on Jan 9 at the Green Garden Hashimoto long-term nursing home. Kajibe entered the woman’s room at around 1:20 a.m. and poured a cup of boiling water on her as she lay in bed.
The woman, who has advanced dementia, sustained severe burns on her lips, chin and chest. She is currently hospitalized at a nearby medical facility.
On Jan 29, the nursing home’s chief director reported the incident to police and an investigation was immediately launched. After interviewing staff at the facility, police said Karibe admitted he was responsible for the woman’s injuries.
Police in Hashimoto, Wakayama Prefecture, have arrested a 24-year-old male caregiver at a nursing home on suspicion of assault after a 96-year-old nursing home resident was burned by boiling water. (Japan Today)
The Japan Wrestling Federation's ethics committee decided Tuesday to set up a third-party panel to investigate alleged power harassment of four-time Olympic gold medalist Kaori Icho by the head of the federation's training headquarters, who is her former coach. (Jiji)
Kobe Steel Ltd admitted on Tuesday its data fraud has been going on nearly five decades and also revealed new cases of cheating, highlighting the challenges facing the 112-year-old company mired in compliance failures and malfeasance.
(Japan Today)
At last night's Academy Awards, the Oscar for best makeup and hairstyling went to Kazuhiro Tsuji for his work on The Darkest Hour. It's an honor that very easily could have eluded him: In 2011, Tsuji quit the film industry, turning instead to art and dedicating himself to making larger-than-life, hyperrealistic sculptures of famous artists and other notable figures. Then Gary Oldman came calling. (artnet.com)