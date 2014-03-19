Police in Hashimoto, Wakayama Prefecture, have arrested a 24-year-old male caregiver at a nursing home on suspicion of assault after a 96-year-old nursing home resident was burned by boiling water.

According to police, the suspect, Yuta Kajibe, has admitted to the charge and quoted him as saying, “The woman was shouting and wouldn’t shut up, so I lost my temper.”

Police said the incident occurred on Jan 9 at the Green Garden Hashimoto long-term nursing home. Kajibe entered the woman’s room at around 1:20 a.m. and poured a cup of boiling water on her as she lay in bed.

The woman, who has advanced dementia, sustained severe burns on her lips, chin and chest. She is currently hospitalized at a nearby medical facility.

On Jan 29, the nursing home’s chief director reported the incident to police and an investigation was immediately launched. After interviewing staff at the facility, police said Karibe admitted he was responsible for the woman’s injuries.

和歌山県橋本市の介護老人保健施設で96歳の女性に熱湯を掛けて重傷を負わせたとして、介護職員の男が逮捕されました。 梶部雄太容疑者（24）は今年1月、橋本市の介護老人保健施設で、入所している96歳の女性の顔などにポットで沸かした熱湯を掛けてやけどを負わせた疑いが持たれています。