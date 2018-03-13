Tokyo Metropolitan Police are hunting for the male perpetrator who attacked a teenage girl with a hammer at a rail station in Koto Ward on Monday, reports Jiji Press
At around 12:30 p.m., a staff member at JR Kameido Station alerted emergency services after the assailant wielded the hammer in bashing the girl, a 16-year-old high school student, in the head at a bathroom inside the station. The victim was transported to a hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening.
According to the Joto Police Station, perpetrator attacked the girl after she exited a stall of the bathroom, located near the North Exit of the station. He then fled the scene.
The perpetrator is believed to be aged in his 30s or 40s. Standing around 160 centimeters tall, he was wearing blue work clothes and a blue towel over his head, police said.
The girl told police that she was not acquainted with the man. Police are seeking his whereabouts on suspicion of inflicting injury.
