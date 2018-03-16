Amazon Japan headquarters raided
NHK -- Mar 16
The Fair Trade Commission has raided the headquarters of Amazon Japan in Tokyo on suspicion of possible anti-trust violation.

Sources said Amazon Japan allegedly asked some retailers to shoulder part of the cost of selling goods at a discount on the site. They said the firm referred to this as a "cooperation fee."

The sources added the e-commerce giant is suspected of threatening to kick retailers off the site if they didn't pay.

Amazon Japan officials said they will cooperate fully in the investigation.

Mar 16
Stalking, domestic violence cases hit record highs
Police in Japan received a record-high number of inquiries and reports about stalking and domestic violence last year. (NHK)
Mar 16
Nobel winner Negishi hospitalized after car accident, wife dies
A car boarded by Eiichi Negishi, who won the 2010 Nobel Prize in Chemistry, has caused an accident in Illinois, and his wife, Sumire, also in the vehicle, has died, sources including local police said Wednesday. (Jiji)
Mar 16
Refusal of child return order under Hague Pact ruled illegal in Japan
Japan's Supreme Court ruled Thursday that it is illegal to refuse an order to return a child under the Hague treaty to settle cross-border custody disputes, unless under exceptional circumstances. (Jiji)
Mar 16
Mar 16
Foreign tourists set new record for hotel stays in Kyoto, with most visiting from China
A survey of 36 major Kyoto city hotels showed that foreigners accounted for 40.5 percent of their total guests in 2017, the highest figure recorded since the survey began in 2014. (Japan Times)
Mar 16
Death penalty sought for 25-year-old man over 2016 dagger attack on unknown Osaka family that killed one
Prosecutors have sought the death penalty for a 25-year-old man who allegedly stabbed a man to death with a dagger and injured his three children at their home in Osaka Prefecture in 2016. (Japan Times)
Mar 16
Foreigners sell off stocks in Tokyo for the ninth week
Overseas investors were net sellers of Japanese equities for the ninth straight week through March 9 as a strong yen and U.S. President Donald Trump's protectionist policies rattled markets. (Nikkei)
Mar 15
Japan to open its skies to commercial drones
Japan will begin allowing commercial drones to deliver packages in remote areas this summer with a view to urban operation in a few years as labor-strapped companies look to take advantage of the technology. (Nikkei)
Mar 15
Man arrested after stabbing officials at Kanazawa city hall
A 33-year-old man in possession of knives was arrested Wednesday after stabbing four officials at Kanazawa city hall in Ishikawa Prefecture, police said. (Japan Times)
Mar 15
United mistakenly flies Kansas-bound dog to Japan
United Airlines says it's investigating after mistakenly flying a Kansas family's dog to Japan. (Japan Today)