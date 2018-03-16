The Fair Trade Commission has raided the headquarters of Amazon Japan in Tokyo on suspicion of possible anti-trust violation.

Sources said Amazon Japan allegedly asked some retailers to shoulder part of the cost of selling goods at a discount on the site. They said the firm referred to this as a "cooperation fee."

The sources added the e-commerce giant is suspected of threatening to kick retailers off the site if they didn't pay.

Amazon Japan officials said they will cooperate fully in the investigation.

一定の利益を確保するため、「協力金」を支払わせた疑いです。 独占禁止法違反の疑いで公正取引委員会から立ち入り検査を受けたのは、ネット通販大手「アマゾンジャパン」の本社です。