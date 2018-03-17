Investigative sources with law enforcement revealed on Saturday that popular adult video (AV) actress Nozomi Aso has been arrested again on drug-related charges, reports the Sankei Sports.

On February 20, the Kanto Narcotics Control Department entered the Meguro Ward residence of Aso and found 56 grams of kakuseizai, or stimulant drugs, valued at 3.6 million yen. The quantity represents about 1,900 doses, according to the department.

Officers later arrested Aso and her boyfriend, 27-year-old Aihei Takahata, on suspicion of violating the Stimulants Control Law. The Yokohama District Public Prosecutor's Office prosecuted the pair on Friday. Aso has admitted to the allegations.

Officers also found marijuana, cocaine and a weighing scale inside the residence. It is believed that the pair are involved in a drug trafficking ring.

Debut in 2012

Aso, 33, whose real name is Aya Shimazaki, made her debut in the AV industry for label SOD Create in June of 2012. That title subsequently zoomed up to the top of sales chart the following month at distribution site DMM.com. Aso currently has nearly 150 titles listed on the site.

The native of Yokohama has garnered a reputation for an attractive appearance and a lack of reluctance in engaging in hard-core scenes. She has also worked as a gravure (pin-up) idol and a club DJ.

Her popularity is not limited to Japan. In Taiwan, where her appearance has been likened to actress Lin Chi-ling, she has done modeling work. In 2014, she appeared in "Naked Ambition 3D," the Hong Kong film directed by Lee Kung-lok that parodies Japan's AV industry.

The arrest is Aso's second. In 2016, she was also found to be in possession of illegal drugs at her residence.

Shortly before her arrest, it was learned that Aso began working at a so-called "delivery health" sex service in Tokyo.

覚醒剤を自宅に隠し持っていたということです。 アダルトビデオに出演するタレント・麻生希こと島崎彩被告（33）と高畑愛平被告（27）は先月20日、東京・目黒区の自宅マンションで覚醒剤約56グラム、末端価格で360万円相当を所持していたとして逮捕・起訴されました。