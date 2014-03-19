A 10-meter-long whale washed ashore at a beach in Kamakura City on Sunday, reports the Sankei Shimbun

At around 2:30 p.m., users of the Yuigahama Beach tipped off police after seeing the whale drifting in the waves just off shore. It was confirmed dead in the water, according to the report.

According to the Enoshima Aquarium, located in Fujisawa City, the animal is a baleen whale. With the wind and waves being strong at the time of the discovery, personnel did not approach the whale.