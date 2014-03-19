Whale washes ashore in Kamakura
tokyoreporter.com -- Aug 07
A 10-meter-long whale washed ashore at a beach in Kamakura City on Sunday, reports the Sankei Shimbun

At around 2:30 p.m., users of the Yuigahama Beach tipped off police after seeing the whale drifting in the waves just off shore. It was confirmed dead in the water, according to the report.

According to the Enoshima Aquarium, located in Fujisawa City, the animal is a baleen whale. With the wind and waves being strong at the time of the discovery, personnel did not approach the whale.

News source: tokyoreporter.com
MORE NEWS
Aug 07
Whale washes ashore in Kamakura
A 10-meter-long whale washed ashore at a beach in Kamakura City on Sunday, reports the Sankei Shimbun (tokyoreporter.com)
Aug 06
French woman missing in eastern Japan
A French woman has been missing in eastern Japan since late last month, police announced Sunday. (Japan Today)
Aug 04
Baby girl with thick hair a hit on Instagram
A 7-month-old Japanese baby has become an Internet sensation for her full head of thick black hair. (NHK)
Aug 02
Canadian sex worker turned to fake marriage to pursue cosplay dreams
Tokyo Metropolitan Police on Tuesday arrested a female Canadian cosplay (costume play) enthusiast for allegedly engaging in a fake marriage with a Japanese national two years ago in order to obtain residency, reports Jiji Press. (tokyoreporter.com)
Aug 02
Chinese masseuse runs afoul of law with lower body treatment for female customer
Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a male Chinese national employed at a reflexology massage parlor in Ota Ward over the alleged molestation of a female customer last month, reports TBS News (tokyoreporter.com)
Aug 02
Pair nabbed over murder of 82-year-old man
Tochigi Prefectural Police have arrested two persons, a man and a boy, over the killing of an 82-year-old man at his residence in Tochigi City last week, reports the Asahi Shimbun (tokyoreporter.com)
Aug 01
Former AKB48 star Atsuko Maeda marries actor Ryo Katsuji
Atsuko Maeda, 27, a pop cultural icon and original member of the all-girl group AKB48, has married actor Ryo Katsuji, 31, an official of his management company said on Tuesday. (Japan Times)
Aug 01
Perfectly preserved Tokugawa shogun's 'kago' found in Fukui Pref.
A palanquin that carried Tokugawa Iemitsu, the third Tokugawa shogun, has been discovered at a temple in the city of Obama, Fukui Prefecture, a historical museum in the central Japan city announced Tuesday. (Jiji)
Jul 30
Japanese men turn to parasols to ward off intense summer heat
Parasols -- accessories normally associated with women trying to protect their skin from the sun -- are proving increasingly popular with men as the nation grapples with one of its hottest summers ever. (Japan Times)
Jul 27
5 workers killed in fire at construction site in Tokyo
A fire broke out at a building construction site in the city of Tama, Tokyo, on Thursday, killing five workers and injuring about 40 others, including more than 20 with severe wounds, according to police and firefighting authorities. (Jiji)