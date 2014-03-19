The body of an 18-year-old girl was found at the edge of a river in Mito, Ibaraki Prefecture, on Friday night. Police said the girl’s father was found collapsed on the ground nearby, with a stab wound to his neck in what they believe was an attempted suicide.
According to police, the girl’s body was found by a passerby at around 9 p.m. on the bank of the Naka River, Fuji TV reported. Police said the girl was lying on her back and was confirmed dead at the scene. There were no external signs of injury on her body and police said an autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death.
The girl’s 48-year-old father was found several meters away. Police said he had apparently stabbed himself in the neck. He was taken to hospital where doctors on Saturday said his condition was serious but stable.
Police said they will wait until the man recovers before questioning him about the circumstances of his daughter’s death. His car was also found near the scene.
Officials from the city of Minokamo, Gifu Prefecture, said Wednesday that a case of classical swine fever has been discovered at a public research institute — the third such case of the virus being reported this year and just over a decade since it was official declared eradicated in Japan. (Japan Times)
Former world championships marathon runner Yumiko Hara has been sentenced to one year in prison, suspended for four years with supervision, for shoplifting food, with the court citing an eating disorder she is suffering from even after her retirement. (Japan Today)
The body of an 18-year-old girl was found at the edge of a river in Mito, Ibaraki Prefecture, on Friday night. Police said the girl’s father was found collapsed on the ground nearby, with a stab wound to his neck in what they believe was an attempted suicide. (Japan Today)
Princess Aiko, the only child of Crown Prince Naruhito and Crown Princess Masako, turned 17 on Saturday, enjoying her life in high school, including attending summer school at Eton College in Britain as her first overseas stay on her own. (Japan Today)
Hitomi Yoshizawa, a former member of the all-girl J-pop group Morning Musume, was sentenced Friday to two years in prison suspended for five years for injuring two people in a hit-and-run incident in September while driving under the influence of alcohol. (Japan Times)