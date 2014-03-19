The body of an 18-year-old girl was found at the edge of a river in Mito, Ibaraki Prefecture, on Friday night. Police said the girl’s father was found collapsed on the ground nearby, with a stab wound to his neck in what they believe was an attempted suicide.

According to police, the girl’s body was found by a passerby at around 9 p.m. on the bank of the Naka River, Fuji TV reported. Police said the girl was lying on her back and was confirmed dead at the scene. There were no external signs of injury on her body and police said an autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death.

The girl’s 48-year-old father was found several meters away. Police said he had apparently stabbed himself in the neck. He was taken to hospital where doctors on Saturday said his condition was serious but stable.

Police said they will wait until the man recovers before questioning him about the circumstances of his daughter’s death. His car was also found near the scene.

2人に一体、何があったのでしょうか。水戸市の河川敷で女子高校生の変死体を発見。その近くでは父親が血まみれで倒れていて病院に運ばれました。