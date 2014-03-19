Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 55-year-old woman over the alleged fatal bashing of a man believed to be her former husband at their residence in Mitaka City, reports the Asahi Shimbun
At around noon on Sunday, a woman telephoned emergency services, saying, “My former husband won’t get up.”
Emergency personnel arriving at the residence, located in the Shinkawa area, found a man, believed to be in his 60s, collapsed on the floor with injuries to the head and burns over his body. The man was later confirmed dead at a hospital, according to police.
Police later arrested Asako Akiyama on suspicion of murder. She admits to the allegations. The suspect is believed to have bashed the man with a hammer and doused him with boiling water while he slept. A hammer was found at the scene.
“He was sleeping on the floor,” the suspect was quoted. “I got angry after I told him to sleep on the bed and he didn’t budge.”
Police believe the man is the woman’s former husband, but the pair were still living together.
Tokyo DisneySea will launch a new flight simulator attraction Tuesday that promises to make visitors feel as if they are soaring over famous landmarks such as the Great Wall of China and the Egyptian pyramids. (Japan Times)
Japan's Hayabusa2 probe made a "perfect" touchdown Thursday on a distant asteroid, collecting samples from beneath the surface in an unprecedented mission that could shed light on the origins of the solar system.
(Japan Today)