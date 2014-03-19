Tokyo: Woman accused of fatally bashing husband with hammer
tokyoreporter.com -- Apr 16
Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 55-year-old woman over the alleged fatal bashing of a man believed to be her former husband at their residence in Mitaka City, reports the Asahi Shimbun

At around noon on Sunday, a woman telephoned emergency services, saying, “My former husband won’t get up.”

Emergency personnel arriving at the residence, located in the Shinkawa area, found a man, believed to be in his 60s, collapsed on the floor with injuries to the head and burns over his body. The man was later confirmed dead at a hospital, according to police.

Police later arrested Asako Akiyama on suspicion of murder. She admits to the allegations. The suspect is believed to have bashed the man with a hammer and doused him with boiling water while he slept. A hammer was found at the scene.

“He was sleeping on the floor,” the suspect was quoted. “I got angry after I told him to sleep on the bed and he didn’t budge.”

Police believe the man is the woman’s former husband, but the pair were still living together.

東京・三鷹市で元夫とみられる男性をハンマーで殴り、熱湯を掛けて殺害したとして55歳の女が逮捕されました。　自称・秋山朝子容疑者は14日午前、三鷹市新川の自宅アパートで元夫で60代とみられる男性の頭をハンマーで殴り、洗面器を使って体に熱湯を掛けて殺害した疑いが持たれています。
News sources: tokyoreporter.com, ANNnewsCH
