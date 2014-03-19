The operator of a private-sector English proficiency test began accepting applications Wednesday for its tests that will serve as a component of Japan’s new standardized university entrance exam.

Under the new exam system, six operators will provide seven kinds of tests, such as GTEC and TOEFL, aimed at measuring students’ English skills in four areas — reading, listening, writing and speaking — from April next year.

The current English component of the standardized exam can measure only reading and listening, and the change is part of the reform of the whole entrance exam system to assess students in a more comprehensive manner, according to the Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science, and Technology.

By utilizing private-sector tests, students are allowed to take the tests twice if necessary, between April and December in 2020.

The Eiken Foundation of Japan became the first organization to start the application process. It will conduct its first batch of tests between April and July.

Test-takers can file their applications via the operator’s website until 5 p.m. on Oct. 7, it said.