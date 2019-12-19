A magnitude 5.5 earthquake struck off the Pacific coast of northeastern Japan. It did not trigger a tsunami, but temporarily halted a train line.

The quake occurred at 3:21 p.m. local time on Thursday. It registered up to 5 minus on Japan's seismic intensity scale of seven.

The quake was centered off the coast of Aomori Prefecture, at an estimated depth of 50 kilometers.

No damage has been reported at nuclear facilities in the area.

Some trains stopped in the underwater tunnel linking the main islands of Honshu and Hokkaido. But they resumed operations soon after.

The Meteorological Agency is warning that more earthquakes are possible.

Japan Meteorological Agency official Masaki Nakamura said, " People in the areas that experienced strong tremors are advised to be on alert for a possible quake up to 5 lower intensity over the next week or so."

The official is warning that the quake may have increased the risk of landslides.

19日午後3時21分ごろ、青森県沖を震源とする最大震度5弱の地震が発生しました。被害の最新情報について、ABA青森朝日放送のスタジオから報告です。