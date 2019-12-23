Panel proposes releasing tritium into sea or air
NHK -- Dec 24
A Japanese government panel says discussions on how to dispose of radioactive wastewater at the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant should center on two options --- releasing it into the ocean, or into the air.

The expert panel created by the industry ministry presented its draft proposal on Monday.

Water used to cool the molten nuclear fuel from the March 2011 accident is treated to remove most of the radioactive substances, but tritium and some other substances cannot be removed.

Nearly 1.2 million tons of wastewater are stored in tanks in the plant compound, and the amount has been increasing by 170 tons per day.

One option is to mix it with seawater to reduce radiation levels and release it into the sea.

The other is to heat the wastewater to around 1,000 degrees Celsius and release the resulting vapor from ventilators.

Panel members studied three other options, but ruled them out due to a lack of feasibility.

The panel says reputational damage would occur whichever method is adopted and that needs to be addressed.

Some members said the panel should have clearly pointed out that releasing the wastewater into the sea would pose a significant social impact. Others said the draft proposal should be more concrete on how to prevent reputational damage.

The ministry will take the panel's proposal into account when drawing up its report on the matter.

The government will make a final decision on the disposal method. But releasing the wastewater into the environment will clearly draw opposition, mainly from fisheries workers and local residents.

福島第一原発にたまり続ける処理水の処分方法について、政府の有識者会議で、過去に実績のある『海洋放出』か『水蒸気放出』、あるいはその両方という3つの案が示された。しかし、出席者から「海洋放出は風評など社会的な影響が大きいことを考慮すべき」などの異論が相次ぎ、再び検討し直すことになった。敷地内のタンクにため続けられている処理水は、2022年に限界を迎えると予想されている。
News sources: NHK, ANNnewsCH
MORE NEWS
Dec 24
Panel proposes releasing tritium into sea or air
A Japanese government panel says discussions on how to dispose of radioactive wastewater at the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant should center on two options --- releasing it into the ocean, or into the air. (NHK)
Dec 24
Japan to hire 1,726 more teachers in 2020 for elementary and junior high schools
The government will increase its employment quota for teachers at public elementary and junior high schools by 1,726 in fiscal 2020. (Japan Times)
Dec 22
Japan's former Emperor Akihito turns 86
Former Emperor Akihito turned 86 on Monday, marking his first birthday since stepping down from the Chrysanthemum Throne in late April to become the first Japanese monarch to abdicate in around 200 years. (Kyodo)
Dec 22
Man, 41, abducted school girl, took photographs at hotel
Ibaraki Prefectural Police have arrested a 41-year-old man for allegedly abducting a high school girl and confining her at a hotel last month, reports TV Asahi (Dec. 20). (tokyoreporter.com)
Dec 21
Japanese schoolchildren's eyesight worst on record, health ministry finds
From elementary to high school, children in Japan are breaking records for bad eyesight, an education ministry health survey showed Friday. (Japan Times)
Dec 21
Women fall prey to sexual abuse in Japan's job hunting season
"You want to work for us?" the man said, coercing a college student to down several drinks at a karaoke bar. "You cannot work at a trading company unless you can drink." (Nikkei)
Dec 20
Teens to be referred to prosecutors for bullying
Police in Gifu City, central Japan, have decided to send papers to prosecutors for three junior high school boys suspected of coercion that may have led to a classmate's death. (NHK)
Dec 20
Tokyo 2020 Olympic marathon course finalized
The organizing committee for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games has finalized a marathon course, saying athletes will basically run three laps around central Sapporo. (NHK)
Dec 19
M5.5 quake hits northeastern Japan
A magnitude 5.5 earthquake struck off the Pacific coast of northeastern Japan. It did not trigger a tsunami, but temporarily halted a train line. (NHK)
Dec 19
Japan has world's best passport, but few go abroad
The Japanese passport was again named as the "world's most powerful" by a British consultancy this year, but the Japanese themselves seem little interested in taking advantage, with only 23% holding passports -- a sign that the nation has become increasingly inward-looking in the era of globalization. (Nikkei)