Akimoto suspected of taking bribe before election
NHK -- Dec 27
NHK has learned that a Japanese lawmaker arrested for allegedly taking bribes from a Chinese company is suspected of having received cash worth about 27,000 dollars on the day the Diet was dissolved for a snap election in 2017.

Tokyo prosecutors arrested Tsukasa Akimoto on Wednesday on charges that include taking bribes from the Chinese company, 500.com. The company was seeking to enter Japan's integrated resort business, which includes casinos.

At the time of the alleged bribery, Akimoto was state minister at the Cabinet Office and the tourism ministry.

Sources say Akimoto is suspected of having received money in a paper bag on September 28, 2017, at his office in the Lower House office building. They say it was handed to him by Masahiko Konno, an adviser to the Chinese firm.

The prosecutors suspect that the bribe was a donation to his campaign.

A lawyer who met Akimoto said he denies the allegations.

Dec 27
Death-row inmate hanged in 1st execution since August
Japan hanged a Chinese death-row inmate on Thursday convicted of killing four people in 2003, the Justice Ministry said, in the country's first execution since August. (Japan Today)
Dec 27
Dec 26
Japan births likely to fall below 900,000 in 2019
Japan's welfare ministry estimates that the number of births in the country for the whole of this year will fall below 900,000 for the first time. The decline would be faster than the government's earlier prediction. (NHK)
Dec 26
Lack of snow delays opening of Hokkaido ski slopes
A lack of snow is preventing some ski resorts in the northern Japanese prefecture of Hokkaido from opening. (NHK)
Dec 24
Panel proposes releasing tritium into sea or air
A Japanese government panel says discussions on how to dispose of radioactive wastewater at the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant should center on two options --- releasing it into the ocean, or into the air. (NHK)
Dec 24
Japan to hire 1,726 more teachers in 2020 for elementary and junior high schools
The government will increase its employment quota for teachers at public elementary and junior high schools by 1,726 in fiscal 2020. (Japan Times)
Dec 22
Japan's former Emperor Akihito turns 86
Former Emperor Akihito turned 86 on Monday, marking his first birthday since stepping down from the Chrysanthemum Throne in late April to become the first Japanese monarch to abdicate in around 200 years. (Kyodo)
Dec 22
Man, 41, abducted school girl, took photographs at hotel
Ibaraki Prefectural Police have arrested a 41-year-old man for allegedly abducting a high school girl and confining her at a hotel last month, reports TV Asahi (Dec. 20). (tokyoreporter.com)
Dec 21
Japanese schoolchildren's eyesight worst on record, health ministry finds
From elementary to high school, children in Japan are breaking records for bad eyesight, an education ministry health survey showed Friday. (Japan Times)
Dec 21
Women fall prey to sexual abuse in Japan's job hunting season
"You want to work for us?" the man said, coercing a college student to down several drinks at a karaoke bar. "You cannot work at a trading company unless you can drink." (Nikkei)