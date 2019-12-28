Highways, airports and train stations around Japan are busy on Saturday as year-end travelers head for their hometowns and holiday destinations.
Japan Railways companies say that non-reserved cars on Shinkansen bullet trains from Tokyo were filled to capacity. The most crowded trains reached 180 percent capacity.
Almost every reserved seat on Shinkansen trains leaving Tokyo and other major cities are fully booked for Sunday. Non-reserved cars will likely be packed, too.
Airline officials say most flights leaving Tokyo and Osaka are fully booked through Sunday.
Many expressways around the country were congested on Saturday. According to the Japan Road Traffic Information Center, vehicles at the Isehara Junction in Kanagawa Prefecture were backed up for 25 kilometers a little after 8;00 a.m.
No marked congestion was reported as of 8:00 p.m.
Traffic congestion on expressways is forecast to be greater for Sunday. On the Tomei expressway in Kanagawa Prefecture, a traffic jam is expected that will stretch more than 30 kilometers.
Japan's Cabinet approved on Friday the dispatch of Maritime Self-Defense Force units to the Middle East, for the first time since the country enacted security-related bills in 2015, which were aimed at easing requirements for dispatching the MSDF.
(Nikkei)
The heads of Japan Post Holdings Co Ltd and two affiliates said on Friday they will resign over the improper sales of insurance policies, after the regulator announced administrative punishments against the companies. (Japan Today)
NHK has learned that a Japanese lawmaker arrested for allegedly taking bribes from a Chinese company is suspected of having received cash worth about 27,000 dollars on the day the Diet was dissolved for a snap election in 2017.
(NHK)
Japan's welfare ministry estimates that the number of births in the country for the whole of this year will fall below 900,000 for the first time. The decline would be faster than the government's earlier prediction.
(NHK)