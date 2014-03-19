Emperor Naruhito uses first New Year's address to express hopes for disaster-free year
Japan Times -- Jan 02
In his New Year’s address released Wednesday, Emperor Naruhito said he hopes that 2020 will be a happy year free of any major disasters. The message was released as he begins his first full year as the symbol of state after ascending the chrysanthemum throne last year.

The 59-year-old emperor expressed his relief at completing a series of ceremonies accompanying his enthronement on May 1, the day after his father, former Emperor Akihito, abdicated as the first Japanese monarch to do so in about 200 years.

“Meeting with many people from home and abroad and being given warm blessings on many occasions, the past year has been deeply moving for both the empress (Masako) and me,” he said in the statement.

He also referred to powerful typhoons and torrential rain last year and said his “heart aches as many precious lives were lost” in them. “I pray that there will be no disaster this year,” he added.

The emperor’s New Year message is the first since the practice was halted under his father’s reign in 2017 in an effort to reduce the workload of the 86-year-old, according to the Imperial Household Agency.

But the emperor and empress did not release any poems in the New Year, as the previous emperor and empress customarily did , as they could not prepare them in time in a year full of enthronement-linked events, the agency said.

The couple completed all enthronement ceremonies in December.

Among key ceremonies they took part in were November’s Daijosai, the Shinto-style thanksgiving ritual, and the Sokuirei Seiden no Gi ceremony for proclaiming the enthronement before international guests in October.

His enthronement marked the start of a new imperial era called Reiwa, meaning beautiful harmony, and the end of Heisei, meaning achieving peace, under his father’s reign, which spanned 30 years.

News source: Japan Times
MORE NEWS
Jan 02
Emperor Naruhito uses first New Year's address to express hopes for disaster-free year
In his New Year’s address released Wednesday, Emperor Naruhito said he hopes that 2020 will be a happy year free of any major disasters. The message was released as he begins his first full year as the symbol of state after ascending the chrysanthemum throne last year. (Japan Times)
Jan 02
Japanese media blast 'cowardly' Carlos Ghosn after escape
The usually staid Japanese media lambasted the “cowardly” Carlos Ghosn on Wednesday, after the tycoon jumped bail and fled to Lebanon to avoid trial in Japan. (Japan Times)
Jan 02
Abe vows reforms and voices hope for successful Tokyo Olympics in 2020
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Wednesday pledged to promote reforms in Japan, ranging from social security to the Constitution, while expressing his hope the country will successfully host the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics later this summer. (Japan Times)
Jan 01
Carlos Ghosn's escape astounds a Japan struggling for answers
(nytimes.com)
Jan 01
Tokyo District Court revokes Ghosn's bail
Sources say the Tokyo District Court has decided to revoke the bail of former Nissan Motor chairman Carlos Ghosn. (NHK)
Dec 31
Good time to buy yen with your dollars, history suggests
The last quarter of 2019 has been painful for yen bulls, but if history is any guide, good times may be just around the corner. (Japan Times)
Dec 31
Japan's low altitude satellite Tsubame registered in Guinness World Records
Japan’s superlow altitude satellite Tsubame has been registered by Guinness World Records as having achieved the “lowest altitude by an Earth observation satellite in orbit,” the nation’s space agency has announced. (Japan Times)
Dec 29
Lack of snow in, around Sapporo worries tourism officials, ski resort owners
Concerns are growing for tourism in Sapporo due to a serious shortage of snow in Hokkaido this year. (Japan Times)
Dec 29
Year-end exodus begins in Japan
Highways, airports and train stations around Japan are busy on Saturday as year-end travelers head for their hometowns and holiday destinations. (NHK)
Dec 29
Shibuya to ban outdoor drinking on New Year's Eve
An overnight ban on outdoor alcohol drinking will take effect near Tokyo's Shibuya Station on New Year's Eve to prevent merrymakers from causing trouble during celebrations. (NHK)