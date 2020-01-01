First sunrise seen from Japan's tallest building
NHK -- Jan 02
Hundreds of people in Osaka watched the first sunrise of the year from the top of the country's tallest building.

More than 500 visitors headed to the observatory and heliport at the 300-meter-tall Abeno Harukas before dawn on Wednesday.

The sun appeared at 7:09 a.m., casting light through the clouds.

