With prime view of Mt. Fuji, Shizuoka terrace is reeling them in
Asahi -- Jan 02
Visitors are flocking to an observation facility here designed by a famed architect and offering a stunning view of iconic Mount Fuji.

Nihondaira Yume Terrace is situated atop a 300-meter-high mountain, giving tourists a panoramic view of the surrounding area.

Mount Fuji and Shimizu Port can be seen on the northeastern side of the deck, which has a circumference of 200 meters.

At 3,776 meters high, Mount Fuji is Japan's highest peak. But it is often obscured by clouds in summer, and can be more easily viewed in autumn and winter.

The Southern Alps lie to the north of the observation facility, while the Izu Peninsula, a designated UNESCO Global Geopark, can be seen on the east side behind Suruga Bay.

The initial annual target of 300,000 visitors by Shizuoka Prefecture and Shizuoka city, which built the facility, was reached within just three months.

A total of 1.18 million people visited Nihondaira Yume Terrace by Nov. 2, the first anniversary of the opening of the facility and an affiliated exhibition center, which were both designed by Kengo Kuma, the designer of the new National Stadium.

News source: Asahi
MORE NEWS
Jan 02
Emperor Naruhito uses first New Year's address to express hopes for disaster-free year
In his New Year’s address released Wednesday, Emperor Naruhito said he hopes that 2020 will be a happy year free of any major disasters. The message was released as he begins his first full year as the symbol of state after ascending the chrysanthemum throne last year. (Japan Times)
Jan 02
Japanese media blast 'cowardly' Carlos Ghosn after escape
The usually staid Japanese media lambasted the “cowardly” Carlos Ghosn on Wednesday, after the tycoon jumped bail and fled to Lebanon to avoid trial in Japan. (Japan Times)
Jan 02
Abe vows reforms and voices hope for successful Tokyo Olympics in 2020
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Wednesday pledged to promote reforms in Japan, ranging from social security to the Constitution, while expressing his hope the country will successfully host the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics later this summer. (Japan Times)
Jan 02
With prime view of Mt. Fuji, Shizuoka terrace is reeling them in
Visitors are flocking to an observation facility here designed by a famed architect and offering a stunning view of iconic Mount Fuji. (Asahi)
Jan 02
First sunrise seen from Japan's tallest building
Hundreds of people in Osaka watched the first sunrise of the year from the top of the country's tallest building. (NHK)
Jan 01
Carlos Ghosn's escape astounds a Japan struggling for answers
(nytimes.com)
Jan 01
Tokyo District Court revokes Ghosn's bail
Sources say the Tokyo District Court has decided to revoke the bail of former Nissan Motor chairman Carlos Ghosn. (NHK)
Jan 01
Flash-crash risks are back as Japan shutters for six-day holiday
As Japan enters a six-day New Year break, a sense of anxiety over the possibility of another flash crash is gripping currency traders. (straitstimes.com)
Jan 01
Japanese rental car experience: Better than trains?
Driving in Japan is a wonder experience for those who want to escape the touristy areas over-visited by JR Rail Pass holders. (ONLY in JAPAN)
Dec 31
Good time to buy yen with your dollars, history suggests
The last quarter of 2019 has been painful for yen bulls, but if history is any guide, good times may be just around the corner. (Japan Times)