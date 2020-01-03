Lebanon receives Interpol arrest warrant for Ghosn
NHK -- Jan 03
Lebanon's caretaker justice minister says his country has received an international wanted notice for former Nissan Motor chairman Carlos Ghosn from Interpol.

Ghosn is believed to have arrived in Lebanon on Monday via Turkey after skipping bail in Japan, where he has been indicted on charges of financial misconduct.

Albert Aziz Serhan said, "Authorities will respond to the request from Interpol based on law and they expect to question Mr. Ghosn.

The minister added Ghosn entered Lebanon with legitimate documentation, and airport security officials have confirmed his travel documents were in order.

Japan and Lebanon do not have an extradition treaty. The minister said they will cooperate with the Japanese government based on Lebanese law, but did not clearly refer to the extradition of Ghosn.

Meanwhile, Ghosn issued a statement through his press representative on Thursday, US time.

The statement reads: "There has been speculation in the media that my wife Carole, and other members of my family played a role in my departure from Japan." It adds: "All such speculation is inaccurate and false."

Investigative sources say surveillance video shows Ghosn leaving his home in central Tokyo alone shortly before his departure from Japan.

They say the footage was taken by a camera at the residence around noon on Sunday.

The sources say the camera did not capture any other suspicious persons entering or leaving the home around the time Ghosn came out. They say the camera did not show him returning home.

Investigations are going on in Turkey. Ghosn is believed to have arrived in Beirut on a private jet from Turkey. The local police have detained seven people. Four of them are pilots. They are suspected of involvement in the operation of the private jet.

News source: NHK
