NHK's annual 'Kohaku' music show sees rating fall to record low
Japan Times -- Jan 03
NHK’s “Kohaku” song festival on New Year’s Eve saw its viewer share fall to a record low despite special appearances by stars including comedian Takeshi Kitano and American rock band Kiss, a survey by a TV research firm showed Thursday.

The average rating for the annual show’s second part was 37.3 percent in Tokyo and other parts of the Kanto region, down from 41.5 percent the previous year, according to Video Research Ltd.

The public broadcaster’s “Kohaku Uta Gassen” show, literally “Red and White Song Battle,” has been split into two parts since 1989, and the rating for the second part, including the finale, is considered the primary barometer of its popularity.

The show’s previous low rating was 39.2 percent in 2015. This year’s viewership was also lower than at any time before the show was split into two parts, according to the TV audience research company.

Jan 03
Jan 03
Emperor gives first new year greeting
Japanese Emperor Naruhito said he is praying for the happiness of people in Japan and the world in his first New Year greetings of the Reiwa era. (NHK)
Jan 02
Emperor Naruhito uses first New Year's address to express hopes for disaster-free year
In his New Year’s address released Wednesday, Emperor Naruhito said he hopes that 2020 will be a happy year free of any major disasters. The message was released as he begins his first full year as the symbol of state after ascending the chrysanthemum throne last year. (Japan Times)
Jan 02
First sunrise seen from Japan's tallest building
Hundreds of people in Osaka watched the first sunrise of the year from the top of the country's tallest building. (NHK)
Dec 31
KFC Japan holds annual memorial services for its chicken
With another Japanese Christmas in the books, we’ve often talked about the unique holiday custom here of eating fried chicken, particularly that of Kentucky Fried Chicken. However, there is another KFC-related ritual in Japan that even those who live here are surprised exists. (soranews24.com)
Dec 31
Giant rice cake ceremony for New Year
Giant-sized rice cakes have been offered to a shrine in central Japan to ensure good health and an abundant harvest in the coming year. (NHK)
Dec 29
Japan's Princess Kako turns 25
Japan's Princess Kako, the second daughter of Crown Prince and Crown Princess Akishino, turned 25 on Sunday. (NHK)
Dec 27
Japan emperor, empress encourage victims in typhoon-hit areas of northeast
Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako on Thursday visited areas in northeastern Japan that were hit by a powerful typhoon in October to encourage the victims, in the couple's first trip to disaster-hit regions since the emperor's enthronement in May. (Kyodo)
Dec 24
Two yakuza groups to face crackdown
Authorities in western Japan are taking legal steps to crack down on the country's largest crime syndicate and a splinter group in a bid to stop their escalating feud. (NHK)
Dec 24
Chinese man found guilty of throwing ink on drape at Yasukuni shrine
A court sentenced a Chinese man on Monday to 14 months in prison, suspended for three years, for intruding into war-linked Yasukuni shrine in Tokyo and damaging a drape by throwing ink on it earlier this year. (Kyodo)