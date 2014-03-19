The Tokyo District Court on Friday sentenced a 57-year-old man to 18 months in prison, suspended for four years, over an incident last April in which he left knives on Prince Hisahito’s desk at his junior high school in the capital.
Kaoru Hasegawa, a resident of Kyoto, admitted to trespassing and other charges during the first hearing of his case last month and offered an apology, saying his actions were “reckless” and “unforgivable,” without making any reference to his feelings about Japan’s imperial system.
The 13-year-old prince, the nephew of Emperor Naruhito, 59, is second in line to the chrysanthemum throne after his father, Crown Prince Akishino, 54.
According to the ruling, Hasegawa trespassed into Ochanomizu University Junior High School disguised as a contractor on April 26 after cutting the cable of a security camera installed on the premises with pruning shears. He was carrying two knives with blades around 11 centimeters in length.
On the same day, a teacher found the two knives attached to a metal pole with duct tape and placed across the prince’s desk and the one next to it. The prince and his classmates were not in the classroom at the time.
Japan saw several new cases of coronavirus infection reported on Friday, leading health officials to try and establish just how they contracted the virus. The latest cases bring the number of infected people in Japan to 259, including 218 from a cruise ship.
(NHK)
Over the next five days, Japan faces the daunting task of testing thousands of passengers aboard a quarantined cruise ship, evacuating them and transporting those who test positive for the coronavirus — or who may have come in contact with someone who has — to medical facilities on shore.
(Japan Times)
The Tokyo District Court on Friday sentenced a 57-year-old man to 18 months in prison, suspended for four years, over an incident last April in which he left knives on Prince Hisahito’s desk at his junior high school in the capital.
(Japan Times)
Japan has confirmed its first death of a person infected with the new coronavirus in the country. Health ministry officials say the Japanese woman in her 80s was a resident of Kanagawa Prefecture, just south Tokyo.
(NHK)
Nissan Motor has filed a lawsuit with a Japanese court against former chairman Carlos Ghosn, seeking 10 billion yen, or about 90 million dollars, in damages. Ghosn is now in Lebanon after skipping bail in Japan.
(NHK)
Japan's Immigration Services Agency is to tighten the screening process for issuing student visas, increasing tenfold the number of countries subject to stricter checks starting with foreign nationals applying from April. (Nikkei)
A decision by the government to stop recommending adolescent girls receive an HPV vaccination will likely result in almost 11,000 deaths from cervical cancer if it is not reversed, according to a study in a prestigious medical journal. (Japan Times)