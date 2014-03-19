Tokyo: Man, 21, accused of fatally stabbing father
Tokyo Metropolitan Police last week arrested a 21-year-old man over the alleged fatal stabbing of his father at their residence in Setagaya Ward, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Feb. 22).

At around 5:30 p.m. on February 21, Kurumi Kamada, of no known occupation, allegedly used a knife to repeatedly stab his father, aged in his 50s, in the back and chest at the residence, located in the Okura area.

The victim was later confirmed dead, the Seijo Police Station said.

Kamada and his father shared the residence. A neighbor tipped off police after finding the victim collapsed outside on February 21.

An officer arriving at the residence pursued Kamada after he fled the scene. After the officer apprehended him on a road about 1 kilometer away, he was taken in for voluntary questioning and later accused of murder.

Kurumi Kamada (Twitter)

“Physically and mentally harassed”

Earlier this month, the suspect consulted with police via telephone about problems related to his father. “I have been physically and mentally harassed by my father,” the suspect said.

Afterward, police met with Kamada and his father separately. During the meeting with the father, police issued him a warning.

