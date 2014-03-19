Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 22-year-old male university student over the alleged molestation of a woman in Higashiyamato City last month, reports TBS News (Feb. 25).

Early on February 26, Shinichi Aoki, a fourth-year student, allegedly grabbed the woman, aged in her 20s, from behind at an elevator inside a building as she returned home. He then fondled her lower body.

Upon his arrest on suspicion of indecent assault, Aoki admitted to the allegations. “I did it due to accumulated stress at home and school,” the suspect was quoted by the Higashiyamato Police Station.

As the incident unfolded, the woman let out a scream, which caused the suspect, a resident of nearby Musashimurayama City, to flee.

Aoki surfaced as a person of interest in the case after police examined security camera footage.