Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 22-year-old male university student over the alleged molestation of a woman in Higashiyamato City last month, reports TBS News (Feb. 25).
Early on February 26, Shinichi Aoki, a fourth-year student, allegedly grabbed the woman, aged in her 20s, from behind at an elevator inside a building as she returned home. He then fondled her lower body.
Upon his arrest on suspicion of indecent assault, Aoki admitted to the allegations. “I did it due to accumulated stress at home and school,” the suspect was quoted by the Higashiyamato Police Station.
As the incident unfolded, the woman let out a scream, which caused the suspect, a resident of nearby Musashimurayama City, to flee.
Aoki surfaced as a person of interest in the case after police examined security camera footage.
Chitetsu Watanabe, a 112-year-old who was recognized by Guinness World Records earlier this month as the world’s oldest living man, died Sunday at the nursing home where he resided, his family said. (Japan Times)
Japan's Supreme Court rejected Tuesday calls by three survivors of 1945 U.S. atomic bombings to be recognized as sufferers of radiation diseases, which would cut their medical payments, ruling they do not meet the conditions for those in need of treatment.
(Kyodo)
Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested another suspect — bringing the total to 20 — for participation in the alleged robbery of more than 80 million yen from two employees of a precious metals dealer in Minato Ward last year, reports the Sankei Shimbun. (tokyoreporter.com)
Tokyo Metropolitan Police last week arrested a 21-year-old man over the alleged fatal stabbing of his father at their residence in Setagaya Ward, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Feb. 22). (tokyoreporter.com)
Emperor Naruhito, on the occasion of his 60th birthday on Sunday, thanked the people for supporting him since he ascended the Chrysanthemum Throne last year and reiterated his determination to fulfill his symbolic role, while expressing sympathy for those affected by the outbreak of the new coronavirus. (Kyodo)
Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 52-year-old man who is suspected of swindling more than 100 restaurants by making false claims about cleanliness, reports the Asahi Shimbun (Feb. 19). (tokyoreporter.com)