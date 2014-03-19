Kanagawa Prefectural Police on Sunday arrested a 53-year-old man over the alleged fatal stabbing of his brother at their residence in Yokohama City, reports the Sankei Shimbun (July 5).
According to the Tsurumi Police Station, Noriyasu Kanei, of no known occupation, stabbed his brother, 54-year-old Nobuhiro, with a knife at the parking lot for their residence in Tsurumi Ward.
At around 4:05 p.m., their mother, aged in her 80s, alerted emergency services. Nobohiro was later confirmed dead at a hospital.
Police accused Noriyasu of attempted murder. “I stabbed my brother with the knife multiple times,” the suspect was quoted in admitting to the allegations.
In carrying out the attack, Noriyasu jumped atop his brother as he wielded the knife.
In addition to investigating the circumstances that led to the incident, police are considering whether to change the charges against the suspect to murder.
横浜市鶴見区で5日、兄をナイフで刺して殺害しようとしたとして53歳の男が逮捕されました。
金井教泰容疑者は5日、鶴見区の自宅で兄の伸浩さん（54）をナイフで刺して殺害しようとした疑いが持たれています。伸浩さんは搬送先の病院で死亡しました。警察によりますと、金井容疑者は伸浩さんの胸の辺りを馬乗りになってナイフで複数回、刺したということです。取り調べに対して容疑を認めています。伸浩さんは5日、金井容疑者と母親が暮らす実家を訪れていて、2人の間に何らかのトラブルがあったとみられています。警察は容疑を殺人に切り替え、捜査を進めています。
