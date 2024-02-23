Sports | Feb 23

J1 League Kicks Off

TOKYO, Feb 23 (News On Japan) - The J1 League is set to kick off on Friday, with eyes not only on the title race between accomplished teams such as the defending champions Vissel Kobe and Yokohama F. Marinos but also on the performance of newly promoted teams like FC Machida Zelvia and Tokyo Verdy, which is making a return to J1 after 16 years.

The J.League, marking a new start after its 30th anniversary last season, will commence with a match between Sanfrecce Hiroshima and Urawa Reds at the new "Edion Peace Wing Hiroshima" stadium in Hiroshima City at 2 PM on the 23rd. This season, J1 has expanded to 20 teams from the previous season and will contest 38 rounds until December to decide the champion.

Defending champions Vissel Kobe, aiming for back-to-back titles, boast key players like last season's MVP and top scorer Yuya Osako, and Hotaru Yamaguchi, who was selected for the Best Eleven. They are joined by experienced members such as former Japan national team midfielder Yosuke Ideguchi.

Yokohama F. Marinos, who finished second last season, are known for their overwhelming offensive power, leading the league with 63 goals. With Anderson Lopez, who shared the top scorer title with Vissel's Osako, their potent attack remains intact as they aim for their first championship in two seasons.

Urawa Reds, who finished fourth last season and won the ACL (Asian Champions League), are aiming for their first J1 title in 18 seasons with their league-best defense and newly strengthened attack.

Also worth watching is how the newly promoted teams will fare, including FC Machida Zelvia, led by the renowned high school soccer coach Tsuyoshi Kuroda, Jubilo Iwata, and Tokyo Verdy, returning to J1 after 16 years. The first round of J1 will have two matches on the 23rd, six on the 24th, and two on the 25th. The J2 and J3 leagues will kick off on the 24th.

Featured Matchups for J1 Round 1:

[February 23 (Friday)] - Hiroshima vs. Urawa 14:00 @ E Peace - Nagoya vs. Kashima 18:00 @ Toyota Stadium

[February 24 (Saturday)] - Iwata vs. Kobe 13:00 @ Yamaha Stadium - Fukuoka vs. Sapporo 14:00 @ Best Amenity Stadium - Tosu vs. Niigata 14:00 @ Station Stadium - Machida vs. G Osaka 15:00 @ G Stadium - Shonan vs. Kawasaki F 15:00 @ Lemon Gas Stadium - C Osaka vs. FC Tokyo 15:00 @ Yodoko Sakura Stadium

[February 25 (Sunday)] - Kashiwa vs. Kyoto 14:00 @ Hitachi Kashiwa Stadium - Tokyo V vs. Yokohama FM 14:00 @ National Stadium

Source: NHK

