Sports | Feb 25

Feathers Fly in "All Japan Pillow Throwing Competition"

Shizuoka, Feb 25 (News On Japan) - The new sport of pillow throwing, which burst into the spotlight 12 years ago inspired by high school students' school trips, is about to uncovered a new hero, with the launch of the 12th annual "All Japan Pillow Throwing Competition" held in Ito Onsen, Shizuoka Prefecture.

On the first day of the two-day competition, AKB48's Kahime Narita plumped up the pillows to liven up events.

Teams of eight players each participate, throwing a total of 10 pillows. The objective is to hit the opposing team's captain.

This year, 40 teams from all over Japan competed, with participants in yukata (summer kimono) protecting their captains with defensive futons while engaging in heated battles.

Participants expressed their excitement, saying, "It's incredibly fun. I didn't expect it to be this lively."

On Sunday, the tournament will enter the final rounds, with the winning team receiving a prize of 100,000 yen.

by Brian Dentry

Source: TBS

MORE Sports NEWS
POPULAR NEWS

Feathers Fly in "All Japan Pillow Throwing Competition"

The new sport of pillow throwing, which burst into the spotlight 12 years ago inspired by high school students' school trips, is about to uncovered a new hero, with the launch of the 12th annual "All Japan Pillow Throwing Competition" held in Ito Onsen, Shizuoka Prefecture.

Beijing's Japanese Restaurants: A Tale of Japan-China Relations

A long-standing Japanese restaurants in Beijing has been forced to close, suffering the impact of a three-year-long zero-COVID policy and the backlash from Japan's policy to release treated water from Fukushima's stricken nuclear plant.

Mastering the Art of Onigiri: Nori Secrets Unraveled

Rice and nori are a perfect match. Whether it's in onigiri or sushi rolls, the aroma of seaweed is irresistible.

TSMC Opens First Factory in Japan

Taiwanese semiconductor manufacturing giant TSMC's first factory in Japan is set to open today, February 24, in Kumamoto Prefecture.

Golden Toilet Symbolizes Era of Excess

As the Nikkei reaches historic highs, investors are reminiscent of the last time the market reached such dizzy heights in 1989, the end of an era as Heisei began, marked by the emergence of the Recruit scandal, considered the largest corruption scandal in the post-war era, leading to the formation of a new government led by Prime Minister Takeshita.

FOLLOW US
         