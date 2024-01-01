Shizuoka, Feb 25 (News On Japan) - The new sport of pillow throwing, which burst into the spotlight 12 years ago inspired by high school students' school trips, is about to uncovered a new hero, with the launch of the 12th annual "All Japan Pillow Throwing Competition" held in Ito Onsen, Shizuoka Prefecture.

On the first day of the two-day competition, AKB48's Kahime Narita plumped up the pillows to liven up events.

Teams of eight players each participate, throwing a total of 10 pillows. The objective is to hit the opposing team's captain.

This year, 40 teams from all over Japan competed, with participants in yukata (summer kimono) protecting their captains with defensive futons while engaging in heated battles.

Participants expressed their excitement, saying, "It's incredibly fun. I didn't expect it to be this lively."

On Sunday, the tournament will enter the final rounds, with the winning team receiving a prize of 100,000 yen.

