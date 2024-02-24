Sports | Feb 25

Boxer Kosei Tanaka Completes Four-Division Sweep

TOKYO, Feb 25 (News On Japan) - Professional boxer Kosei Tanaka triumphed in a decisive victory on the night of the 24th in Tokyo, winning by unanimous decision against a Mexican opponent in the WBO Super Flyweight championship match, achieving a conquest across four weight classes.

Ranked number one in the WBO Super Flyweight division, Tanaka faced off against the world's number two and Mexico's Christian Araneta in the title match held at Ryogoku Kokugikan in Tokyo. From the middle rounds onward, Tanaka found his rhythm with body shots in close combat and scored his first knockdown in the eighth round after damaging his opponent with a punch to the body followed by a flurry to the face. Maintaining control with precise punches, Tanaka fought through all 12 rounds to win by unanimous decision, achieving his fourth weight class title following victories in the minimumweight, light flyweight, and flyweight divisions. He is the third Japanese male boxer to reach this milestone, following Katsunari Takayama and Naoya Inoue.

Tanaka, 28, hails from Tajimi City in Gifu Prefecture. Six years ago, he tied the world record for the fastest to conquer three weight classes in just his 12th professional fight. Although he was defeated by then-champion Katsunari Takayama in a Super Flyweight world title match on New Year's Eve 2020, aiming for his fourth class title, Tanaka has since been on a comeback trail, facing and defeating ranked fighters worldwide.

After clinching the world title for the first time since December 2020 and securing the champion's belt, an elated Tanaka said, "I'm happy because this is what I wanted. It's been a tough time for 3 years and 2 months, and I think that's what made this possible. I'm happy to win, but I'm also pleased that there's a part of me that isn't satisfied yet." When asked about his goals to feel satisfied, he expressed his determination, "I definitely want to take revenge against Katsunari Takayama and unify all four organizations in the Super Flyweight division."

Source: NHK

