Sci-Tech | Feb 28

Japan's Tech Giants Unite to Pioneer Quantum Computing Business

TOKYO, Feb 28 (News On Japan) - Major electronics manufacturers are collaborating to establish a platform aimed at commercializing quantum computing.

This platform, centered around the national research institution Institute for Molecular Science, will see the participation of approximately 10 companies, including NEC and Fujitsu, with the goal of commercializing quantum computers using the cold atom method.

By combining the expertise of each company in a co-creative effort, technological innovations in fields such as pharmaceutical development and solutions to societal challenges are expected.

