Sci-Tech | Feb 29

South Korea Pavilion at Osaka Expo Breaks Ground

OSAKA, Feb 29 (News On Japan) - The groundbreaking ceremony for the South Korea Pavilion at the Osaka-Kansai Expo was held on Wednesday, showcasing a floor area of about 3,500 square meters, and a giant LED screen on the front of the building to display Korean videos.

The pavilion will also showcase advanced technology, such as recording visitors' voices from around the world and processing them with AI to create a single piece of music. The completion of the pavilion, including interior decoration, is targeted for March next year.

MORE Sci-Tech NEWS
POPULAR NEWS

South Korea Pavilion at Osaka Expo Breaks Ground

The groundbreaking ceremony for the South Korea Pavilion at the Osaka-Kansai Expo was held on Wednesday, showcasing a floor area of about 3,500 square meters, and a giant LED screen on the front of the building to display Korean videos.

Kita-Senju Shines in "Desirable Cities Ranking"

The "Desirable Cities Ranking" announced on the 28th highlights cities with the best cost-performance, with Kita-Senju standing out.

Honda Unveils Next-Generation Eco Car

Honda has unveiled a next-generation eco car that uses hydrogen as fuel and can also be charged from a household outlet.

World's Largest Gold Nugget Now Worth Billions

The world's largest gold nugget, certified by Guinness World Records, is currently on display in Izu, weighing in at 250 kilograms.

The Future of Convenience Stores

Seven-Eleven has unveiled a new store concept in Japan, signaling a potential shift in the retail landscape where convenience stores could meet all our shopping needs.

FOLLOW US
         