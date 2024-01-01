South Korea Pavilion at Osaka Expo Breaks Ground

OSAKA, Feb 29 (News On Japan) - The groundbreaking ceremony for the South Korea Pavilion at the Osaka-Kansai Expo was held on Wednesday, showcasing a floor area of about 3,500 square meters, and a giant LED screen on the front of the building to display Korean videos.

The pavilion will also showcase advanced technology, such as recording visitors' voices from around the world and processing them with AI to create a single piece of music. The completion of the pavilion, including interior decoration, is targeted for March next year.