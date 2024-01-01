Tour de Hokkaido Canceled Following Last Year's Fatal Accident

SAPPORO, Mar 13 (News On Japan) - The Tour de Hokkaido, a road bicycle race that experienced a tragic accident resulting in the death of a participant last year, has officially decided to cancel this year's event.

In September of last year, Kotaro Igarashi, a 21-year-old senior at Chuo University participating in the Tour de Hokkaido, died after colliding with a passenger car in the opposite lane. Since then, discussions on safety measures, including security aspects, have continued within a third-party safety review committee.

Due to the lack of a finalized safety plan, the Tour de Hokkaido Association, which organizes the race, officially decided to cancel this year's event during a board meeting held on March 12.

Regarding future events, the association has stated that they will proceed with specific plans after the results of the ongoing safety review committee are available.

Source: ANN