Ohtani's Interpreter Mizuhara Fired Amid Illegal Gambling Allegations

LOS ANGELES, Mar 21 (News On Japan) - The Los Angeles Dodgers have terminated the contract of Shohei Ohtani's interpreter, Ippei Mizuhara, following allegations of involvement in illegal sports gambling, as reported by local media.

According to the Los Angeles Times, Mizuhara is accused of incurring substantial debts through illegal sports betting, with payments allegedly made from Ohtani's bank account. The star player's legal representative has accused Mizuhara of committing grand theft.

In response, the Dodgers dismissed Mizuhara on March 20. The amount involved in the allegations is reported to be at least $4.5 million, equivalent to approximately 680 million yen.

Source: ANN