Sports | Mar 24

Radio Calisthenics Gains Modern Appeal

TOKYO, Mar 24 (News On Japan) - Shuzo Matsuoka, an instructor who teaches "Radio Calisthenics" to 35,000 people annually, meets with Yuga Uehara, affectionately known as "Radio Sis," a devoted promoter of radio calisthenics.

This fitness regimen, born in 1928, spread with the goal of enhancing the health of the nation, and by 1951, it evolved into its current form known as "Radio Calisthenics First."

Unbeknownst to many, this traditional exercise addresses modern-day ailments, offering an ideal way to stay fit.

Source: ANN

MORE Sports NEWS
POPULAR NEWS

Intense Thunderstorms Strike Kyushu

Kyushu experienced record-breaking rainfall on Sunday, exceeded 200 mm in the last 24 hours in parts of Nagasaki, increasing the risk of landslides and rising river levels.

World's Largest Anime Festival Revives Cosplay Parade

The world's largest anime event is being held at Tokyo Big Sight over the weekend, drawing hordes of anime fans, many dressed in cosplay.

Visual Weather Observations to Cease Across Japan

The Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) will end its practice of visual weather observations across the country, except in Tokyo and Osaka, from March 26.

Textbook Approvals Halted Over Privacy Breach

The screening process for textbooks to be used in junior highs nationwide from April next year has concluded, despite the approval of two textbooks being deferred due to an information leak.

Imperial Palace's Inui Street Opens

The spring public opening of Inui Street within the Imperial Palace has commenced. Spanning approximately 750 meters, Inui Street is home to over a hundred cherry trees, including Somei Yoshino varieties, offering a picturesque landscape for the many visitors.

FOLLOW US
         