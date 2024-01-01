Young Racing Prodigy Aims to Break Barriers in Formula One

TOKYO, May 02 (News On Japan) - At just 18 years old, female driver Juju Noda, known in the racing world as "Juju," is making waves in the All Japan Super Formula Championship, where races often exceed speeds of 300 km/h. Noda's dream is to compete in Formula One and become the first woman to win an F1 race.

Noda began karting at the age of three and quickly dove into the world of racing—a domain predominantly occupied by men. She made her mark early and moved to Europe at 14 to pursue her racing career. However, she encountered unimaginable challenges there.

Source: ANN