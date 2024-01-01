Jun 21 (News On Japan) - A woman with long hair walked briskly. She was Sai Leilei, a 43-year-old Chinese national, arrested for performing cosmetic surgeries without a medical license.

Sai is accused of performing a nose enhancement procedure on a female client, resulting in injuries that will take seven months to fully heal.

Following the surgery, the woman's nose swelled, and she noticed something unusual. What emerged from her nose was a piece of thread.

Sai is also alleged to have administered Botox and hyaluronic acid injections to five other clients, totaling 15 injections.

During questioning, Sai partially denied the charges, stating, 'I performed a nose lift procedure but did not administer any injections.'