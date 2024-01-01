News On Japan
Fake Cosmetic Surgeon Arrested: Thread Found in Nose

Jun 21 (News On Japan) - A woman with long hair walked briskly. She was Sai Leilei, a 43-year-old Chinese national, arrested for performing cosmetic surgeries without a medical license.

Sai is accused of performing a nose enhancement procedure on a female client, resulting in injuries that will take seven months to fully heal.

Following the surgery, the woman's nose swelled, and she noticed something unusual. What emerged from her nose was a piece of thread.

Sai is also alleged to have administered Botox and hyaluronic acid injections to five other clients, totaling 15 injections.

During questioning, Sai partially denied the charges, stating, 'I performed a nose lift procedure but did not administer any injections.'

POPULAR NEWS

Court Upholds Kishu Don Juan's Will to Donate Entire Estate to City

In a significant ruling regarding the estate of businessman 'Kishu Don Juan,' the court declared on Friday the will, which states that his 1.3 billion yen estate be donated entirely to the city, to be valid. Relatives had contested the will's validity, but the court dismissed their claims.

'It's Not a Show': Yasaka Shrine Chief Opposes Premium Seats at Gion Festival

A controversy has erupted over the sale of high-priced premium seats at the Gion Festival. Yasaka Shrine's chief priest has expressed concern over the decision to sell premium seats for 150,000 yen each, stating, "This is not a show."

Poster Crisis in Tokyo Election

The Tokyo gubernatorial election was officially announced on June 20th, with a record 56 candidates running. However, the allocated poster spaces only accommodate 48 candidates, leaving some without a place to display their posters. As a workaround, clear file folders are being used, causing confusion at polling sites.

63-Leaf Clover Recognized by Guinness World Records

A rare 63-leaf clover, cultivated in the garden of Takaharu Watanabe in Nasushiobara City, Tochigi Prefecture, has been officially recognized by Guinness World Records this month.

Life Sentence Upheld for Ex-Nurse in Patient Murder Case

The Tokyo High Court upheld the life sentence for a former nurse accused of killing three elderly patients by mixing disinfectant into their IV drips at the former Oguchi Hospital in Yokohama, Kanagawa Prefecture. The verdict was delivered on June 19, confirming the initial ruling by the Yokohama District Court in 2021.

MORE Sci-Tech NEWS

Why Is Green Hulu Kapuas Kratom Preferred Over Other Strains?

Green Hulu Kapuas Kratom has a particularity that makes it highly preferred by people who use Kratom.

63-Leaf Clover Recognized by Guinness World Records

A rare 63-leaf clover, cultivated in the garden of Takaharu Watanabe in Nasushiobara City, Tochigi Prefecture, has been officially recognized by Guinness World Records this month.

Two Rare White Killer Whales Spotted in Hokkaido

A pod of killer whales was observed swimming in the seas off Hokkaido, but two individuals stood out for their unique appearance – their entire bodies were pure white.

How to Spot MCI? Predicted to Strike 1 in 3

Located in Shinjuku, Tokyo, the 'Kenno Cafe' aims to prevent dementia through recreational activities like exercises for those concerned about the condition.

World's Largest Octopus Captured on Film

In the waters off Rausu, Hokkaido, at a depth of about 25 meters, a massive creature was discovered, writhing and undulating.

Extremely Rare Golden Snake Found in Kitakyushu

An extremely rare golden snake has been sighted in Kitakyushu City. The snake is identified as a Takachiho snake, an endangered nocturnal species native to Fukuoka Prefecture and other areas. Typically brown, this specimen is an albino, lacking pigmentation.

NTT Docomo's 'Flying Base Station' Set for 2026 Launch

NTT Docomo has announced that it will be the first in the world to implement a 'flying base station' in the stratosphere to communicate with the ground by 2026.