News On Japan
Sci-Tech

Japan's Geothermal Power: A 24/7 Energy Solution?

TOKYO, Jul 01 (News On Japan) - A large-scale geothermal power project comparable to nuclear power is underway in Japan, with the government and private sector accelerating their efforts toward a green transformation (GX) and renewable energy transition. However, rising power consumption, partly due to the spread of AI, has sent the demand for electricity skyrocketing.

Sponsored Links
Travel and accommodations
Tokyo's hottest fashion
Hiring in Japan now
Buzzing Popular Restaurants

At the same time, solar and wind power, which account for a significant portion of renewable energy, are unreliable for 24-hour stable supply due to weather conditions. Amidst this, there are new developments in geothermal power, which can provide stable 24-hour supply and is one of the world's top resources that Japan boasts but has been difficult to utilize and has not spread widely. Novelist Jin Mayama, who has created works on the theme of geothermal power, delves into the efforts of Japan's leading geothermal developers.

In the wake of the nuclear accident 13 years ago and the historical depreciation of the yen due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, fuel prices have soared, putting Japan, which relies heavily on imports, in a difficult position. Attention is growing on renewable energy utilizing natural forces. Renewable energy now accounts for over 20% of domestic power supply, and geothermal power, which had been forgotten, is making a comeback.

"We are challenging ourselves with a new method called supercritical geothermal power generation," explains the researcher at the National Institute of Advanced Industrial Science and Technology (AIST), which has 12 locations nationwide working on next-generation technologies like semiconductors and AI. The Fukushima facility, established in 2014 for research on cutting-edge renewable energy following the Great East Japan Earthquake, is Japan's only research institute dedicated to renewable energy.

Geothermal power generation involves tapping into underground water reservoirs heated by nearby magma. This high-temperature water, reaching 200° to 300°, is brought to the surface, where it turns into steam to power turbines, generating electricity. Geothermal power can generate electricity 24/7, unaffected by weather conditions, making it a reliable and continuous source of energy. Japan, a volcanic nation, boasts the world's third-largest geothermal energy potential.

Source: テレ東BIZ

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

Japan's H3 Rocket Places Satellite into Orbit

Japan's new flagship H3 rocket has successfully placed an Earth observation satellite into orbit in its third launch. The rocket lifted off from the Tanegashima Space Center in the southwestern prefecture of Kagoshima shortly after midday on Monday. (NHK)

Japanese National Detained in Myanmar for Selling Rice at High Prices

Four individuals, including a Japanese national, have been detained in Myanmar for allegedly selling rice at prices higher than those regulated by the government.

Japan's Geothermal Power: A 24/7 Energy Solution?

A large-scale geothermal power project comparable to nuclear power is underway in Japan, with the government and private sector accelerating their efforts toward a green transformation (GX) and renewable energy transition. However, rising power consumption, partly due to the spread of AI, has sent the demand for electricity skyrocketing.

Mt. Fuji's Climbing Season Opens: Safety Tips for Visitors

The gates to Mt. Fuji are now open for the climbing season, and visitors are flocking to the mountain's base.

Six Months On, Quake-Hit Noto Struggles to Rebuild

Monday marks six months since the massive New year's day earthquake struck the Noto Peninsula along the Sea of Japan. (NHK)

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Sci-Tech NEWS

Sapporo Man Contracts Encephalitis from Tick Bite

A man in his 50s has been diagnosed with encephalitis after being bitten by a tick, according to the Sapporo City Health Department. This is the sixth reported case of tick-borne encephalitis in Japan.

First Successful Breeding of Arctic Wolves in Japan

Japan has achieved its first successful breeding of the endangered Arctic wolf, with Nasu Animal Kingdom in Tochigi Prefecture announcing the birth of two Arctic wolf pups, a male and a female, on May 16.

Fake Cosmetic Surgeon Arrested: Thread Found in Nose

A woman with long hair walked briskly. She was Sai Leilei, a 43-year-old Chinese national, arrested for performing cosmetic surgeries without a medical license.

Why Is Green Hulu Kapuas Kratom Preferred Over Other Strains?

Green Hulu Kapuas Kratom has a particularity that makes it highly preferred by people who use Kratom.

63-Leaf Clover Recognized by Guinness World Records

A rare 63-leaf clover, cultivated in the garden of Takaharu Watanabe in Nasushiobara City, Tochigi Prefecture, has been officially recognized by Guinness World Records this month.

Two Rare White Killer Whales Spotted in Hokkaido

A pod of killer whales was observed swimming in the seas off Hokkaido, but two individuals stood out for their unique appearance – their entire bodies were pure white.

How to Spot MCI? Predicted to Strike 1 in 3

Located in Shinjuku, Tokyo, the 'Kenno Cafe' aims to prevent dementia through recreational activities like exercises for those concerned about the condition.

World's Largest Octopus Captured on Film

In the waters off Rausu, Hokkaido, at a depth of about 25 meters, a massive creature was discovered, writhing and undulating.