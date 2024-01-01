News On Japan
Sci-Tech

Japan Endures Two Consecutive Years of Record Heat

TOKYO, Sep 02 (News On Japan) - Japan has experienced its hottest summer on record for the second consecutive year, with temperatures matching those of 2023.

The extreme heat has affected various regions, with Northern, Eastern, and Western Japan all recording significantly higher-than-average temperatures. Tokyo and Osaka saw numerous extremely hot days, with some locations reaching over 40°C.

The heat has led to changes in events and school activities, including postponing summer festivals and canceling swimming sessions at schools. Looking ahead, the record-breaking heat is expected to continue into September, with potential for slow-moving typhoons and sudden thunderstorms.The Pacific high pressure, which dominates summer, is expected to strengthen more than usual, spreading across the Japanese archipelago.

As moist air flows around the edge of this high pressure, sudden thunderstorms, or "guerrilla downpours," are expected in September. Sudden weather changes should be carefully monitored.

This year, Tokyo has already seen an increased number of thunderstorm days, and this trend may continue for another month as the Pacific high pressure has been prone to strengthening due to conditions in the south.

Near the equator, there is a tendency for clouds to form, leading to rising air currents. However, to balance this, the air must descend somewhere, and the high pressure strengthens north of the cloud-covered areas, leading to hotter conditions.

Typhoon No. 10 has already caused widespread impact, and Typhoon No. 11 is forming. While its impact on Japan is expected to be limited, the conditions remain favorable for typhoon formation.

Hirose added that the cloud mass east of Typhoon No. 11 could develop into a tropical depression (a precursor to a typhoon). He advised staying alert to typhoon updates throughout the week.

Typhoon No. 10 was a slow-moving storm, prolonging its impact. This trend could continue into September.

Source: TBS

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

Japan's Real Wages Increase for Second Month

The total cash earnings received by workers in Japan increased by 3.6% in July compared to last year, marking the second consecutive month of positive growth in real wages after adjusting for inflation.

Hyogo Governor Issued Over 2,000 Orders During Nights and Holidays

In ongoing investigations over power harassment, Governor Saito of Hyogo Prefecture allegedly issued more than 2,000 work-related directives via chat to senior officials during nights and holidays over the course of a year.

Autumn Sleep Day: 80% of Students Not Getting Enough Sleep

September 3 is designated as 'Autumn Sleep Day,' a day to raise awareness about health and sleep, as new data reveals that nearly 80% of high school students are not getting the recommended amount of shut eye.

Man Bitten by Redback Spider in Osaka

A man experienced numbness Monday after being bitten on his big toe by a Redback spider that had been hiding in his sandal left on the balcony of his apartment in a residential area of Osaka Prefecture.

Typhoon No. 10 Trail of Destruction: 3,000-Year-Old Yakusugi Tree Split in Two

Typhoon No. 10, which brought record-breaking rains across various regions, has left significant damage, including flooding homes and triggering landslides. On Yakushima Island in Kagoshima Prefecture, a 3,000-year-old Yakusugi tree was split in two, leaving a scar on a popular tourist spot.

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Sci-Tech NEWS

Mongoose Eradicated on Amami Oshima, Setting a Global Precedent

Japan's Ministry of the Environment announced on the 3rd that the mongoose, an invasive species known for preying on rare native species and disrupting the ecosystem on Amami Oshima, Kagoshima Prefecture, has been officially eradicated.

Kyoto University Targets 2030 for iPS Cell Therapy to Combat Diabetes

Kyoto University Hospital has announced plans to start a clinical trial using iPS cells for the treatment of Type 1 diabetes as early as February next year.

Japan Endures Two Consecutive Years of Record Heat

Japan has experienced its hottest summer on record for the second consecutive year, with temperatures matching those of 2023.

8 Expert Ways to Get More Likes on Facebook Reels

Facebook Reels are the hottest feature right now, gaining outstanding popularity since its launch.

Private Rocket ‘Kairos’ to Attempt December Launch

A private small rocket named 'Kairos,' which exploded five seconds after takeoff during its March launch, is now set to make another attempt in December from a site in Kushimoto Town, Wakayama Prefecture.

Massive Tunnel Protecting Communications from Disasters Revealed

In anticipation of 'Disaster Prevention Day' on September 1, a massive underground tunnel designed to protect communication cables from disasters was unveiled to the media on August 22.

World Expo: Connected Roof Rings Make World's Largest Wooden Building

As preparations ramp up for the 2025 World Exposition in Osaka, the symbolic giant wooden roof, known as the "Grand Ring," was visible in its full circular form at the venue on Wednesday. (Kyodo)

Why is Japan So Weak in Software?

In 2023, Japan ran a digital trade deficit of about 5.5 trillion yen or $37 billion, meaning that they imported trillions of yen more in software licenses, cloud, and other services than they exported. (Asianometry)