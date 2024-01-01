Japan Endures Two Consecutive Years of Record Heat

TOKYO, Sep 02 (News On Japan) - Japan has experienced its hottest summer on record for the second consecutive year, with temperatures matching those of 2023.

The extreme heat has affected various regions, with Northern, Eastern, and Western Japan all recording significantly higher-than-average temperatures. Tokyo and Osaka saw numerous extremely hot days, with some locations reaching over 40°C.

The heat has led to changes in events and school activities, including postponing summer festivals and canceling swimming sessions at schools. Looking ahead, the record-breaking heat is expected to continue into September, with potential for slow-moving typhoons and sudden thunderstorms.The Pacific high pressure, which dominates summer, is expected to strengthen more than usual, spreading across the Japanese archipelago.

As moist air flows around the edge of this high pressure, sudden thunderstorms, or "guerrilla downpours," are expected in September. Sudden weather changes should be carefully monitored.

This year, Tokyo has already seen an increased number of thunderstorm days, and this trend may continue for another month as the Pacific high pressure has been prone to strengthening due to conditions in the south.

Near the equator, there is a tendency for clouds to form, leading to rising air currents. However, to balance this, the air must descend somewhere, and the high pressure strengthens north of the cloud-covered areas, leading to hotter conditions.

Typhoon No. 10 has already caused widespread impact, and Typhoon No. 11 is forming. While its impact on Japan is expected to be limited, the conditions remain favorable for typhoon formation.

Hirose added that the cloud mass east of Typhoon No. 11 could develop into a tropical depression (a precursor to a typhoon). He advised staying alert to typhoon updates throughout the week.

Typhoon No. 10 was a slow-moving storm, prolonging its impact. This trend could continue into September.

Source: TBS