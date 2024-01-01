News On Japan
World’s First Gaming Tournament with Sleep Deprivation Penalty

TOKYO, Sep 03 (News On Japan) - The world's first esports tournament to penalize players for sleep deprivation was held, introducing a special rule that deducts points for lack of sleep.

According to a 2021 study by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), the average sleep time in Japan is 7 hours and 22 minutes, which is over an hour less than the global average, making it the shortest among member countries.

To raise awareness of sleep among the Japanese population, a project called the "Active Sleep Project," which encourages "taking sleep actively," was initiated by DORIERU, a sleep improvement medication.

As part of this initiative, on August 31, a game tournament called the "Sleep Measurement e-SPORTS CUP SLEEP FIGHTER supported by DORIERU" was held, featuring a unique rule that penalizes sleep deprivation.

Participants had their sleep time measured for one week leading up to the event. For every hour of sleep lost, five points were deducted from their victory points—a special rule aimed at highlighting the consequences of insufficient sleep.

This rule was introduced to remind streamers and esports players, who often neglect sleep, of its importance.

DetonatioN FocusMe’s Street Fighter player, Itabashi Zangief, commented, "I don’t have high sleep literacy yet, so this event is an opportunity to improve my awareness within my capabilities."

Streamer SHAKA remarked, "You always perform better when you get enough sleep. I hope everyone sleeps well, even in my place."

The event venue also featured photo booths and merchandise to help attendees engage with the importance of sleep in an enjoyable way.

The concept of "active sleep" encourages people to consciously take sleep to enhance their daily lives, rather than simply sleeping because they are tired.

ERI Kamei, Brand Manager of DORIERU at SS Pharmaceutical, stated, "By ensuring sufficient sleep, people can have more fulfilling days, and this accumulation leads to a more enjoyable and enriched life. We hope that by raising awareness about sleep, more people can experience a fulfilling life. And for that, getting enough sleep is crucial."

Source: FNN

