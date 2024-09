TOKYO, Sep 09 (News On Japan) - The Japan Shogi Association celebrated its 100th anniversary on Sunday, hosting a commemorative ceremony in Tokyo, along with the unveiling of a newly completed Shogi Hall.

Chairman Yoshiharu Habu and 17th Lifetime Meijin Koji Tanigawa among those who participated in the ribbon-cutting. The new hall's construction has been in progress in line with the 100th anniversary.

Source: Kyodo