OSAKA, Sep 17 (News On Japan) - A new highlight for the Osaka-Kansai Expo, which will be held next year, has been revealed: a 'Martian stone,' roughly the size of a rugby ball, black and rugged.

This stone was discovered by a Japanese expedition near Showa Base in Antarctica in 2000. It has been confirmed that it will be displayed at next year's Osaka-Kansai Expo.

Source: KTV NEWS