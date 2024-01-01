Ohtani Hits Milestone with 52-52 Record

TOKYO, Sep 22 (News On Japan) - Shohei Ohtani returned to Dodger Stadium in spectacular fashion, hitting a home run and stealing a base in his first game back, raising his season total to 52 home runs and 52 stolen bases.

At Dodger Stadium, fans rushed to purchase commemorative "50-50" merchandise, causing long lines and a chaotic atmosphere. Many fans, including those who traveled from out of state, expressed their excitement about Ohtani's achievements and the opportunity to own a piece of history.

Source: ANN