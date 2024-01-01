News On Japan
Sports

Ohtani Hits Milestone with 52-52 Record

TOKYO, Sep 22 (News On Japan) - Shohei Ohtani returned to Dodger Stadium in spectacular fashion, hitting a home run and stealing a base in his first game back, raising his season total to 52 home runs and 52 stolen bases.

At Dodger Stadium, fans rushed to purchase commemorative "50-50" merchandise, causing long lines and a chaotic atmosphere. Many fans, including those who traveled from out of state, expressed their excitement about Ohtani's achievements and the opportunity to own a piece of history.

Source: ANN

Weather authorities urge caution against floods, landslides in Ishikawa

Japan's Meteorological Agency has changed its heavy rain emergency warning for parts of Ishikawa to a warning. But it is still urging people to stay alert for possible floods and landslides in the central prefecture. (NHK)

China to Lift Japanese Seafood Ban

Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio says Japan and China have reached an agreement that will lead to the resumption of China's imports of Japanese seafood. (NHK)

Tohoku Shinkansen Unexpected Detaches at 315 km/h

The Tohoku Shinkansen came to a halt for five hours on Thursday due to an unexpected mid-journey separation of the linked Hayabusa and Komachi trains, 30 minutes after passing Furukawa Station with a total of 320 passengers on board.

Eruption Warning for Izu's Sumisu Island

The Japan Meteorological Agency has issued an eruption alert for Sumisu Island in the Izu Islands, following the detection of discolored water in July.

Onosato clinches 2nd sumo title, moves closer to Ozeki promotion

Sumo wrestler Onosato clinched his second grand tournament title on Saturday, with his 13th win in the current championship. The 24-year-old wrestler has now notched 34 victories in his three most recent tournaments. This puts him above the generally recognized requirement for promotion to Ozeki, the second-highest rank. (NHK)

Japanese Skateboarding Prodigy Joins Guinness World Record Holders

More than 2,000 amazing records from around the world have been registered in the latest Guinness World Records 2025, including a feat by a young skateboarding prodigy from Japan.

Shogi Association Marks 100th Anniversary with Grand Unveiling of New Hall

The Japan Shogi Association celebrated its 100th anniversary on Sunday, hosting a commemorative ceremony in Tokyo, along with the unveiling of a newly completed Shogi Hall.

Former Olympic Skateboard Venue to Open as Public Sports Park

The Ariake Urban Sports Park, which will open next month at the former Tokyo Olympic skateboarding site, was previewed Thursday ahead of its official opening on October 12.

Naoya Inoue Retains Undisputed Title

The Japanese boxing superstar Naoya Inoue remained the undisputed world super-bantamweight champion when Irish challenger TJ Doheny dropped to his knee and quit in the seventh round because of an apparent back injury on Tuesday. (The Guardian)

Legendary Speed-Eater Bows Out After 24 Years of Competitions

Takeru Kobayashi (46), who made a name for himself as the 'Speed-Eating King' with six consecutive victories in American hot dog eating contests, has announced his retirement from competitive eating.

World’s First Gaming Tournament with Sleep Deprivation Penalty

The world's first esports tournament to penalize players for sleep deprivation was held, introducing a special rule that deducts points for lack of sleep.