Flying Car Shows Potential for Disaster Relief

Wakayama, Sep 22 (News On Japan) - A test flight for flying cars was conducted in Wakayama Prefecture on Saturday, reaching an altitude of 40 meters, demonstrating stability in windy conditions.

The vehicle flew twice, once unmanned and once manned, each for around four minutes

Wakayama Governor Shuhei Kishimoto commented, “We are considering whether we can utilize this for disaster relief in the event of a Nankai Trough earthquake.”

The prefecture plans to develop takeoff and landing sites once it obtains the national "airworthiness certificate" and aims to use the vehicles for tourism and disaster relief purposes.

Source: ANN

