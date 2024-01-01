News On Japan
Massive Solar Flare Raises Risk of Satellite and GPS Disruptions

TOKYO, Oct 07 (News On Japan) - Japan's National Institute of Information and Communications Technology (NICT) has reported the occurrence of a major solar flare on October 3rd.

This recent explosion on the surface of the sun is larger in scale than the flare observed in May, making it the largest of the year so far.

When a significant flare occurs, there is a risk of disruptions to artificial satellites and shortwave communication. It may also cause greater errors in GPS positioning. NICT is urging caution in response to this event.

In May, the impact of a solar flare led to the appearance of auroras, typically seen in the Arctic region, being observed as far south as Hokkaido.

Source: ANN

