Second 'Kairos' Launch Set For December 14th

Wakayama, Oct 10 (News On Japan) - A second 'Kairos' rocket, developed by a private company and which exploded shortly after launch, has been scheduled for launch on December 14th.

In March this year, the small "Kairos" rocket was launched from Japan's first private rocket launch site, "Spaceport Kii" in Kushimoto Town, Wakayama Prefecture, but it exploded shortly after takeoff.

The developer, Space One, had been adjusting plans to launch the second rocket in December and announced that it will launch between 11:00 a.m. and 11:20 a.m. on December 14th. The second rocket will carry multiple satellites, and if successful, it will be the first time a private company in Japan puts satellites into orbit.

Masakazu Toyota, president of Space One, commented, "Our mission is to establish a highly convenient space transportation service that will become a cornerstone of Japan's space business, and we will work hard to meet expectations."

Source: YOMIURI

